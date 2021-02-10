“I’m not a cat” says lawyer during Zoom filter mishap





Feb 9, 2021

When Judge Roy Ferguson opened up Tuesday’s virtual proceedings of the 394th Judicial District Court in Texas on Zoom, he was not expecting to see two lawyers and a kitten. The blue-eyed “cat” in the bottom right corner was actually county attorney Rod Ponton, covered by a filter.

Ponton said his assistant was trying to fix the settings, saying “I’m here live, I’m not a cat.”

As the video went viral on social media, Ferguson wrote in a tweet: “IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off.”

Ponton told Reuters that he was not sure how the filter got there.

“If it’s gone out and it’s gone viral, let it go. You just have to roll with it,” he said, adding, “I hope everybody can get a little chuckle at my expense tonight.”