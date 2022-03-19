Psaki SNAPS and rages at reporter for asking about Hunter Biden's dirty laptop and the Biden Crime Family's deals with Russian oligarchs:
"I'm not sure that's a conflict of interests"
SO TELLING. pic.twitter.com/93PkXgcxFI
— Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) March 18, 2022
She won’t be sure about her choice of rope or wall either
So it’s going to have to be made without her input
When are we going to quit putting up with the bullshit ?