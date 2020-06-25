‘I’m sick of this s**t!: Fed-up man turns over tables, tosses barricades at CHOP — and appears to pull gun when someone with knife objects

The Blaze – by Dave Urbanski

One man apparently fed up with downtown Seattle’s autonomous zone, now known as CHOP, recently was caught on video dismantling barricades and signs blocking one of the occupied streets.

But someone else didn’t like that very much — and appeared to pull a knife on the fed-up man. Problem is, the disgruntled individual forgot that it’s never wise to bring a knife to a gun fight.

Yup, the man tearing down part of CHOP appeared to be armed with something a lot more potent than a blade:

