"I'm tired of this separation of church and state junk."
3 thoughts on ““I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk.””
Gross!! I had to look her up. Full-on Trumper. And here she gives false history as she pushes one more variety of tyranny. Virtue signaling with a smile, forcing her “morality” that would have people release their own thinking, their own freedom, and think just like she does. Gross!!
More on Loren and pic with Trump here:
https://currentpub.com/2021/11/29/lauren-boebert-christian-politician/
Her words: “There are two nations in this world that were made to glorify God almighty: Israel and the United States of America. I don’t care what it looks like right now, the United States of America and the people here will glorify God.”
