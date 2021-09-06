Image Surfaces of Stranded Planes Filled with Americans at Mazar-i-Sharif Airport in Afghanistan – Taliban Holds Planes Hostage as Biden State Department Blocks Departures

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The State Department suspended all operations in Afghanistan on August 31st.

The administration withdrew all personnel from Afghanistan. If you are stranded in the country the Doha, Qatar Embassy will assist you.

Good luck.

As reported earlier the Taliban is holding six planes filled with Americans and Afghan SIVs HOSTAGE in Northern Afghanistan!

Several retired Special Forces and US Veterans traveled to Afghanistan to rescue and bring the people Americans home that Joe Biden left stranded in the country.

The planes cannot take off unless the Taliban clears them which can easily be handled with a telephone call. Our heroes and the people they rescued are sitting ducks, hostages of the Taliban, who operate the airport at Mazar-i-Sharif.

An image of the planes at the Mazar-i-Sharif airport was posted online on Sunday.

Via Babak Tahhvaee — It seems they are hostages now. Satellite image taken by #Maxar shows 2 Airbus A340s & 4 Boeing 737s of #KamAir in Mazar-i-Sharif not being allowed to leave today.

