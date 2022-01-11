Immigrant Named America Decapitated by Illegal Alien Boyfriend

Allan Wall

“She was always in an upbeat mood”, said Eileen Necklen of her friend and former co-worker America Thayer, decapitated at the age of 56 by Alexis Saborit-Viltres, 42, who shouldn’t have been in the country.

America Mafalda Thayer was an immigrant from Cuba who changed her name to America when she became a citizen. She resided in Shakopee, Minnesota and was an employee of the My Pillow company.

Upon her death, Mike Lindell, My Pillow CEO, released this statement: “America has been with My Pillow for many years, bringing smiles to so many faces. She was so sweet and kind. We are devastated and are praying for her family.”

America’s killer, Alexis Saborit, was also from Cuba, but at the time of the murder was, according to ICE, “…a citizen of Cuba who is unlawfully present in the United States.”

Alexis Saborit first entered the U.S. in 2007, was ordered to be deported in 2009 and again in 2012.

In 2012, authorities tried to deport him but the government of Cuba didn’t want him back.

Why couldn’t the U.S. Navy just send him back to Cuba via Guantanamo Bay?

Over the next decade, Saborit committed various crimes in Louisiana and Minnesota, but was never deported.

Saborit met America Thayer, and the two became an item, continuing as a romantic pair for years.

In 2020 in Shakopee, Saborit had engaged in a standoff with police in which he wielded a machete and set his apartment on fire. Even that didn’t get him deported.

On July 28th, 2021, Alexis Saborit and America Thayer were driving to court so Saborit could face those charges from 2020.

In the car, America told Saborit she wanted to break up. A wise decision, but for Saborit, as he told the police, America had “gone too far”.

So right there in the car, Saborit chopped off her head with his machete, stopped the car, dumped her body and head out, and walked away.

The murderer was soon arrested and confessed to everything. But it was too late for America Thayer.

What can we say about this tragedy?

Alexis Saborit was a dangerous psycho allowed to remain in this country and continue to commit crimes for years. The government knew about it, but did not deport him.

Sadly, America Thayer was betrayed by the country she named herself after.

Allan Wall