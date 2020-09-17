In France, Over 60 Mayors and Officials Call for a 5G Moratorium

Environmental Health Trust

A petition addressed to Prime Minister Jean Castex, signed by over sixty elected officials including Jean-Luc Mélenchon (deputy of Bouches-du-Rhône (FI)), Manon Aubry (European deputy (FI)) or Michèle Rubirola ( mayor of Marseille) who urged the government to decide on a moratorium on the deployment of 5G. The petition references the increase in wireless exposure and the need to assess environmental effects before deploying 5G.

“We, mayors and elected officials are immediately proposing a moratorium on the deployment of 5G at least until the summer of 2021. During this moratorium, we are asking for a decentralized democratic debate on 5G and on digital uses. We ask the municipalities for the right to subsidiarity concerning the application of the precautionary principle.”

“The 5G wave emissions are added to those of previous technologies, 4G, 3G and 2G, which will lead to an increase in the level of exposure of the population to the waves. Likewise, it is urgent to question the health impact of the proliferation of hyperconnected objects.”

“The environmental impact induced by digital uses continues to increase, and, with the explosion of uses, the gains expected by the falsely called “dematerialization” have not been demonstrated. …In addition, the deployment of 5G will exponentially accelerate the exploitation of non-renewable natural resources, pollution due to the extraction of rare metals, and the generation of a quantity of waste that can hardly be recycled. At present, a very small number of mobile phones in circulation and on sale are compatible with 5G. The deployment of this mobile network will therefore involve the renewal of a large part of the equipment, further increasing the ecological footprint and the weight of waste, in an attempt to benefit from a technological innovation whose usefulness remains to be demonstrated. A preliminary environmental impact study on 5G is therefore necessary before considering its deployment.”

A rapidly growing list of governments are investigating 5G amidst the growing awareness of health and environmental impacts. Many are suspending deployment while the issue is examined. Examples include Slovenia, Nigeria, PaPau New Guinea, Belgium, Netherlands, and Australia. Over 415 Cities in Italy, several Cantons in Switzerland, and several municipalities in the United Kingdom and Ireland have passed resolutions to halt the roll out.

There is a large and growing body of scientific evidence indicating that the densification of 5G and small cells will create serious health and environmental impacts due t the increased radiofrequency radiation exposure. Read published research HERE.

This petition from France joins numerous official calls to halt 5G. For example:

LETTERS AND OFFICIAL BRIEFINGS ON 5G

Briefing on 5G Health Impacts by Dr. Martin Pall: “5G: Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling Evidence for Eight Distinct Types of Great Harm Caused by Electromagnetic Field(EMF) Exposures and the Mechanism that Causes Them”

November 19, 2018 – Magda Havas, BSc, PhD, Trent University, Peterborough, Canada – Open Letter: Need to Consider Health Effects Associated with Radio Frequency and Microwave Radiation before Deployment of 5G.

November 19, 2018 – Paul Héroux, Professor of Toxicology and Health Effects of Electromagnetism, McGill University Medicine, Montreal – Open Letter

November 21, 2018 – Yuri Grigoriev, Dr. Sc. Med., Professor, Academician of Russian Academy of Electrotechnical Sciences – Open Letter: From Electromagnetic Smog to Electromagnetic Chaos Evaluating the Hazards of Mobile Communication for Public Health

December 7, 2018 – David O. Carpenter, Director, Institute for Health and the Environment, University at Albany, State University of New York – Open Letter to Ministers and Members of Parliament of the Brussels Capital Region

December 13, 2018 – Olle Johansson, associate professor / retired from the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden, and the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden – Letter of Concern, addressed to the decision-makers of the City of Brussels

May 15, 2019- Magda Havas, BSc, PhD, Trent University, Peterborough, Canada Affidavit on 5G to Canadian Parliament with non profit EMF OFF.

2019 Letters to the Government of Guernsey

Letter from Dr. Alvaro Augusto de Salles to Mrs. Andrea Dudley-Owen, VP of Health and Social Security, The States of Guernsey, Re: 5G

Letter from Dr. Sharon Goldburg to Mrs. Heidi Soulsby & Mrs. Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of Health & Social Care & Vice President, The States of Guernsey, Re: 5G

Letter from Don Maisch PhD to Chairman Michael O’Higgins Chief Minister Gavin St Pier, The States of Guernsey, Re: 5g

Letter from David O. Carpenter, MD to Charles Parkinson Esq President of Economic Development Committee, The States of Guernsey, Re: 5G

Letter from Devra Davis PhD, MPH, to to Chairman Michael O’Higgins Chief Minister Gavin St Pier, The States of Guernsey, Re: 5G

Letter from Dr. Christos D. Georgiou, Ph.D. to Charles Parkinson Esq/Deputies of Guernsey President Committee of Economic Development The States of Guernsey, Re: 5G

Letter from EMF 249 Scientists to Mr. Charles Parkinson/Mrs. Andrea Dudley-Owen President & Vice President of Economic Development, The States of Guernsey, Re: 5G

Letter from Jerry L. Phillips Ph.D. to Mr. Charles Parkinson & Mrs. A Dudley-Owen President & Vice President Of Economic Development, The States of Guernsey, Re: 5G

Letter from Paul Héroux, PhD to The States of Guernsey, Re: 5G

Health Effects of Electromagnetism (Detailed Report) submitted to The States of Guernsey by Paul Héroux, PhD

Letter from Anthony B. Miller, MD, FRCP to Gavin St Pier Esq, Chief Minister, The States of Guernsey, Re: 5G

Letter from Professor Colin Pritchard to The States of Guernsey, Re: 5G

Declaration to European Commission by 180 Scientists Calling For A Moratorium on 5G Cell Antennas, September 13, 2017

National Health Integrated Associates October 29, 2018 Letter to Montgomery County Council

Letter from Dr. Lennart Hardell To Governor Jerry Brown on SB649

Beatrice Alexandra Golomb, MD, PhD Lettter in Opposition to SB649

Letter from Dr. Martin Pall in Opposition to SB649

Attachment to Dr. Pall Letter – 142 Microwave Radiation Review Studies

Letter from Dr. Devra Davis to Chair Aguiar-Curry on SB 649, June 28, 2017

Letter from Dr. Devra Davis to Governor Jerry Brown on SB 649, September 17, 2017

Letter from Dr. Paul Ben Ishai in Opposition to SB 649, September 08, 2017

Letter from Dr. Cindy Russell in opposition to SB649

Letter from Physicians For Safe Technology in opposition to SB649

Article from Dr. Cindy Russell on Impacts of 5G Technology, January 2017

Santa Clara Bulletin, pg. 20-23, “A 5G Wireless Future: Will It Give Us a Smart Nation or Contribute to An Unhealthy One?” by Cindy Russell, January 2017

Letter from Dr. Joel Moskowitz To Governor Jerry Brown on SB649

Beatrice Alexandra Golomb, MD, PhD Lettter in Opposition to SB649

Letter from Dr. Sam Milhelm

Letter from Dr. John West

Letter from Dr. Hugh Scully to the City of Toronto

Letter from Dr. Stephen Sinatra to Toronto City Councilors in Opposition to Item 26.21

Joint letter from 541 health, environment and justice advocates and organizations to US Senators and Representatives in opposition to bills on 5G and wireless radiation expansion – 13 November, 2017

Environmental Health Trust