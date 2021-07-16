In France…

There will soon prison sentences attached to the new French law for vaccine passports.
If you are caught in a restaurant without proof of vaccination, you face up to six months in jail.
The restaurant owner faces up to a year for hosting you.
Does that sound extreme?
— Dr. David Samadi (@drdavidsamadi) July 16, 2021
The French always were known for the word “Retreat!”, especially when it comes to their military, so I am not surprised that they now have mandatory vaccination with everyone falling in line. I bet within a year or two, there will be mass casualties there.