Posted: March 8, 2022 Categories: Music In God We Trust – Tom MacDonald, Adam Calhoun, Struggle Jennings & Nova Rockafeller
3 thoughts on “In God We Trust – Tom MacDonald, Adam Calhoun, Struggle Jennings & Nova Rockafeller”
I know there’s folks who don’t believe yet I think it’s a great message.
Awesome artists. Tom Mac and Nova, in this video, are high school sweethearts, she does all the filming, digital graphics and production, and she’s an awesome singer. I could be their old man and gotta say aw, aren’t they cute.
All these artists are right in line with Henry’s message, less a few words like “citizen”.
Tom Mac is one of the only things that make me laugh, and listen to “Cancer” by him, and you need Kleenex.
Fight from the heart.
Thanks, I did read that. Artists like her are kindly far and few between. Will listen to “Cancer”.