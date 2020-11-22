In Minnesota, you now face 90 days in jail or a $1000 fine if you socialize (speak or hang out with) someone who does not live in your home.

Whether inside your home or anywhere else, including outdoors.

If you "threaten to do so anyway", you face a $25,000 fine. pic.twitter.com/aVKzduFOGj

— Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) November 19, 2020