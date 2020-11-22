In Minnesota, you now face 90 days in jail or a $1000 fine if you socialize (speak or hang out with) someone who does not live in your home.
Whether inside your home or anywhere else, including outdoors.
If you "threaten to do so anyway", you face a $25,000 fine. pic.twitter.com/aVKzduFOGj
— Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) November 19, 2020
Posted: November 22, 2020
Categories: News
2 thoughts on “In Minnesota…”
Here in the open Plains of NW Kansas they can kiss my pretty white “GRITS” I aint going to be locked down!!!!!!
Well good thing I don’t live in Minnesota, now let’s see how many people are ready to start shooting these mthrfkrs who dare try to enforce it.
If you haven’t figured out we are already at war here in our little Amerika then you are lost!