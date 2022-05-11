Citizens in Sri Lanka are so angry with their treasonous corrupt politicians, they are throwing their vehicles into the river.
Don’t get any ideas, will you?
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Citizens in Sri Lanka are so angry with their treasonous corrupt politicians, they are throwing their vehicles into the river.
Don’t get any ideas, will you?
3 thoughts on “In Sri Lanka”
Wow!! Talk about direct action. Wow!!
.
*Safety first, kids; always be sure occupants are securely fastened in place with a device in which only a third party can assist with removal.
Ahhh, a man who takes it to the next level. The NECESSARY level, you might say. Made me think of this:
“It isn’t positions which lend men distinction, but men who enhance positions.”
— Unknown
.