Posted: February 21, 2021 Categories: Videos In Texas NOW millions of families worldwide have already been put on the depopulation list Zionist Global communist takeover wake up February 21st, 2021.
3 thoughts on “In Texas NOW millions of families worldwide have already been put on the depopulation list”
All this crap is planned
Yes it is Dean, I believe this is a test case.
Do you remember Katrina?
How about the dew fires out west? Everything is connected
A few store clerks here told me they had been notified to expect rolling blackouts under the guise of sending power to Texas. Of course they bought that crap. So yes that lady is spot on, it will be everywhere. Remember Biden spoke of the dark winter coming during the last ‘presidential’ debate with Don the Con
My advice is get off grid as much as possible. Start with a few solar panels to start building your off grid system. Get a wood burning stove. Make no mistake they will outlaw wood stoves then you will be left scrounging for one. If you do find one people as they are will charge an arm and a leg for it.
You can gather wood while you are in the process of securing your stove. I get free wood pallets around here. I gather twigs/branches that fall from the trees on my property. I have lots of those and they are also free. Those twigs are great for my rocket stove which I will use to cook on if need be.