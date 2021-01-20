Inauguration

How about a peek at the net worth of the performers (enablers) on today’s Communist Contrivance. And this is only what’s publicly reported; I bet it’s much higher:

Garth Brooks – $400 Million

Jennifer Lopez – $400 Million

Bruch Springsteen – $500 Million

Lady Gaga – $275 Million

Tom Hanks – $350 Million

Jon Bon Jovi – $410 Million

Justin Timberlake – $250 Million

Katy Perry – $330 Million

I’m sure they all relate to the struggles of the American people. But this is what they are throwing in our faces: Bread and circuses, disguised as entertainment for a communist dictator. It’s sickening to see. Maybe The Boss will bust out, and say, “This is all bullsh*t lies.” Nah, he’s busy putting on a harmony to Lopez’s “This land is your land.” In other words, “Come one, come all,” and be prepared to cower.

