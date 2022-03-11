India Accidentally Fired Missile Into Pakistan “Due To Technical Malfunction”

Indian news agency Asian News International reports the Indian military accidentally fired an unarmed missile into Pakistan, calling the incident “deeply regrettable.” The defense ministry said the “accidental firing” was due to a “technical malfunction.”

On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry: Ministry of Defence 

The Ministry of Defence went on to say the missile landed in Pakistan, but there was no loss of life due to the accident.

India has said the incident is deeply regrettable. 

The Indian government demanded a high-level Court of Enquiry to examine just exactly how a missile was accidentally fired into its neighboring country.

Financial daily newspaper Mint said Pakistan has summoned India’s Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an “Indian-origin super-sonic flying object.” 

Alleged images of the Indian missile.

