India Seizes Amnesty International Assets Worth Rs 176 Million In Money Laundering Case

Great Game India

The Government of India has seized assets of Amnesty International worth Rs 176 million in the ongoing money laundering case. The government had raided the Amnesty India office several times in the last few years.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached the movable properties – worth Rs 17.66 crore – of the global human rights advocacy group, Amnesty International, which had last year claimed that it was winding down its India operation because of alleged “witch-hunt” by the Indian government.

The action was taken as part of a money laundering probe against the non-profit reported NDTV.

The central government says that the global rights watchdog had been receiving foreign funds illegally and that it had never registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Last year, after the Centre had frozen its account, Amnesty India accused it of launching a “witch-hunt” over some critical reports.

In a press statement, Amnesty had said: “…the complete freezing of Amnesty International India’s bank accounts by the government of India, which it came to know on 10 September, brings all the work being done by the organization to a grinding halt.”