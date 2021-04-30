Posted: April 30, 2021 Categories: Videos INDIA Villagers chase out the testing vaccination squads they know its a scamdemic covid hoax Zionist Global communist takeover wake up April 29th, 2021. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “INDIA Villagers chase out the testing vaccination squads they know its a scamdemic covid hoax”
Go people of India. Do everything you can to drive them out! Namaste!!!
A little of what we’re up against:
“The United States hosts the world’s largest and best-organized anti-vaccine groups. … The United Nations and the highest levels of governments must take direct, even confrontational, approaches with Russia, and move to dismantle anti-vaccine groups in the United States. Efforts must expand into the realm of cyber security, law enforcement, public education and international relations. A high-level inter-agency task force reporting to the UN secretary-general could assess the full impact of anti-vaccine aggression, and propose tough, balanced measures. The task force should include experts who have tackled complex global threats such as terrorism, cyber attacks and nuclear armament, because anti-science is now approaching similar levels of peril. It is becoming increasingly clear that advancing immunization requires a counteroffensive.”
— Peter Hotez, “COVID vaccines: time to confront anti-vax aggression,” Nature.com, 4/27/21
“The White House has poured resources into educating the American public about the safety and efficacy of the three Covid-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Association. The Biden administration has launched TV ads to encourage vaccinations and increase public confidence in the vaccines as it ramps up distribution.”
— CNN, 4/30/21
