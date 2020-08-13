Indian Govt To Launch Mandatory Digital Health Card On Bill Gates Concept

The Indian government is planning to launch a mandatory digital health card modeled on Bill Gates’ concept. Under the ‘One Nation One Health Card’ scheme, a person’s medical history records, including all the treatments and tests that the person has undergone, will be digitally saved in this card. Hospitals, clinics, and doctors will all be linked to a central server. The move is aimed at mapping the health records of every citizen of the country in a digital format.
- 1 One Nation One Health Card
- 2 National Digital Health Blueprint
- 3 Lobby Group iSPIRT
- 4 WHO’s COVID-19 Surveillance Project in India
- 5 Vaccination based Digital Identity
