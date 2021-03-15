Information on the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine

I received an answer to my inquiry about the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine that was sent to Tenpenny IMC back on March 9th. Here is the response I received.

Thank you so much for contacting Tenpenny IMC. Dr. Tenpenny does not believe that the J & J vaccine is safer! We do not know all the ingredients or dosages at this time for the J & J vaccine however a little poison is still poison. They got approval on TWO WEEKS of safety data.

Also there is no way to detox from these vaccines!

Dr Tenpenny has been a champion at warning the American people about the dangers of the MRNA covid19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna). Will she be issuing any information on the Johnson&Johnson adrenovirus (non-MRNA) covid19 vaccine? Personally, I am not taking ANY covid19 vaccine, but I want to be able to explain the dangers of all the covid19 vaccines to my family and friends.

