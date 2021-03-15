I received an answer to my inquiry about the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine that was sent to Tenpenny IMC back on March 9th. Here is the response I received.
From: Gail
3/15/2021 at 9:29 AM
Reply to: gsinger@tenpennyimc.com
Dear Sunfire,
Thank you so much for contacting Tenpenny IMC. Dr. Tenpenny does not believe that the J & J vaccine is safer! We do not know all the ingredients or dosages at this time for the J & J vaccine however a little poison is still poison. They got approval on TWO WEEKS of safety data.
Also there is no way to detox from these vaccines!
We have a free website, http://courses4mastery.com/. This site may be of help to you in the future. You will need to make an account to access this free site. You can also got to http://vaxxter.com as well.
We hope you will find the answers you are looking for to support your position for health
Best regards,
The Support Staff from Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center
Cleveland, Ohio
Http://www.Tenpennyimc.com
Welcome | TIMC
On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 02:05:32 PM EST, Sunfire wrote:
Dr Tenpenny has been a champion at warning the American people about the dangers of the MRNA covid19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna). Will she be issuing any information on the Johnson&Johnson adrenovirus (non-MRNA) covid19 vaccine? Personally, I am not taking ANY covid19 vaccine, but I want to be able to explain the dangers of all the covid19 vaccines to my family and friends.
Best regards
4 thoughts on “Information on the Johnson & Johnson covid19 vaccine”
There is NO Vaccine for Covid-19
This has already been clarified
To my knowledge, this so called Virus has NOT been isolated
Until then, there can be No debate or discussions it is all a criminal Hoax by the NWO bent on the destruction and subjugation of our American nation…
Fake virus, fake vaccines, real depopulation agenda.
Some Christians I know might be interested in getting the J&J “vaccine” since it does not contain mRNA like Pfizer & Moderna, BUT DOES CONTAIN aborted fetal parts as far as I know (and I suspect these Christians already know that, because it has widely been shown it does contain aborted fetal parts I think even by the company’s own admission). Thanks for this info, Sunfire. And these same Christians I know are saying Russia’s Sputnik V “vaccine” contains none of these things…. but who knows?
Me? I am not taking any “vaccine” for covid or anything else the CPEs create to destroy humanity. This is what I tell folks out here who got the Moderna shot (the only one available out here) and wonder why I have not–I tell them I am “experimenting” on myself, comparing how my body reacts to whatever as opposed to theirs, and how I will react regarding the (likely) coming “vaccine passports” as opposed to their “belief” they are “free” to travel or whatever…when in fact they will be slaves. You know the expression: those who are slaves are the ones who think they are free.
Nearly all my loved ones live in Texas and I have had no problems seeing them including the ones south of Houston. My brother in a nearby state and his wife got their shots “so they could visit relatives” who mostly live in blue states in the northeast….it’ll be interesting to know if that scenario actually plays out…I have a funny feeling my brother and his wife will regret getting their “shots.” Same goes for any other relatives and loved ones. But I will not consent! Period!
As if the aborted fetus cells aren’t disgusting enough, you can clearly see that what these vaccines all do is the same, and there is no way to detox once they are in the body. I won’t be taking any covid19 vaccine either. Those who think they will be free to travel and other “freedoms” will be dead, much like all those cult members who committed suicide because they thought they would be transferred to a UFO, they believed a stupid lie. Most of family are already dead long before the era of covid19. I believe within six months to a year, we will be seeing huge numbers of people dying from the vaccines.