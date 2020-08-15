Infowars Reporter Millie Weaver Arrested on Secret Indictment!





Aug 14, 2020

Today Infowars reporter, Millie Weaver was arrested at her home. There is a lot of speculation surrounding her arrest due to the timing.

Millie Weaver was getting ready to publish a documentary called ‘Shadow Gate’. The film showcases two whistleblowers who allege there is a secretive network of government contractors which consists of government and military insiders (both current and former) who have ‘back door’ access to intelligence agencies and all of the information that they collect on everyone including politicians and how this information is used to blackmail powerful people to control them.

The film also alleges that military psychological warfare programs are being used against the people primarily through the mainstream corporate media and social media to control the population.

One of the whistleblowers in the film Tore, who was recently suspended by twitter, believes Millie Weaver was arrested because of this film. Tore has posted the documentary in full to her YouTube channel.

Spiro contacted the Portage county sheriffs office and they confirmed Millie Weaver is in their custody. The sheriffs office also confirmed that she was served a secret indictment.

The charges Ms Weaver faces are tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and domestic violence. The sheriffs office also confirmed she is being held without bond and will remain in custody over the weekend until she appears before a judge on Monday morning.

Shadow Gate Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TK5Gc…

Full Shadow Gate Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HFxV…