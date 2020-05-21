Posted: May 21, 2020 Categories: Videos Ingraham: The kids aren’t alright Fox News May 19, 2020 Few disagree that prolonged absence from the classroom has profound implications for children’s wellbeing, development and knowledge retention. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Ingraham: The kids aren’t alright”
Take the time to read the comments on this story
Laura Ingram is a lying fraud/profiteer who has a vested interest in the NEA as her brother is a teacher in San Francisco.
True, but she is definitely right about that freakin’ ZOOM! I refuse to comply with it! (Heck, my writers group is even having “house parties” using ZOOM! Ridiculous!)
Some would argue that having the school buildings closed, the buses not running, and all the athletic activities suspended would make a lot of school taxes go down if more online learning was done.