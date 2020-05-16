Posted: May 16, 2020 Categories: Videos Ingraham: The masks are off Fox News May 15, 2020 The coronavirus has taken many lives, wrecked a once great economy and shown, for all the world to see, who these new radical Democrats really are and what they want. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Ingraham: The masks are off”
And who initiated the unlawful executive order of “lockdown”?
t(R)ump did, for you dolts that are stuck with a penchant for your favorite lettered overlord.
(d)ummy, (r)etard or (i)diot, don’t worry. I know you’ve got all the bases covered.
You’ve also been the biggest (t)raitor.