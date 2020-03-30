Innocent EMT, Working the Front Line, Killed in Her Bed by Cops Raiding the Wrong Home

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Louisville, KY — According to his attorney, Kenneth Walker woke up in the middle of the night to armed intruders kicking in his door. He then grabbed his legally owned firearm to defend himself. A hail of gunfire subsequently ensued, all but one of the bullets coming from police weapons, and Walker’s girlfriend 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, a certified EMT working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, was killed in her bed.

Earlier this month, police fired 22 bullets into the couple’s home, many of them shot from outside. According to the attorney representing the family, Sam Aguiar, police were actually looking for someone else and other officers had picked the suspect up at his home in a separate raid shortly before the shooting.

After the raid, Walker was arrested for defending himself in his own home against armed invaders because he shot one of the armed invaders in the leg. Showing the unnecessary nature of the entire deadly debacle is the fact that Walker was released from jail after his arrest because he is not a threat.

Naturally, this infuriated the police union.

“Not only is he a threat to the men and women of law enforcement, but he also poses a significant danger to the community we protect!” River City FOP president Ryan Nichols wrote in a Facebook Post Friday. “Home incarceration was not designed for the most violent offenders!” “I call on the public to condemn the actions of Judge Olu Stevens.”

But according to his family and his attorney, Walker is not a violent offender and was an innocent man raided by cops who murdered the love of his life.

According to WDRB, defense attorney Rob Eggert said police burst in Taylor’s home without announcing their presence and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments, and “it was incredible that Mrs. Taylor was the only one killed.”

“Had Breonna Taylor been killed by anyone except police, the person or persons responsible for her death would have been charged with a homicide,” Eggert said in a court document, also alleging Walker is a “victim of police misconduct.”

Taylor and Walker’s family echoed the attorney’s sentiment, claiming police were simply in the wrong home, looking for a different person.

“These are two good kids,” said Bianca Austin, Taylor’s aunt. “This is incompetent police work. My niece lost her life over this.”

“Something went terribly wrong,” Aguiar said. “This was clearly a botched execution of a warrant.”

The police union does not agree and claim that the family’s version of events simply doesn’t matter and is “irrelevant.” They do not see Walker as a man defending his home from intruders who kicked in the door in the middle of the night. They see him as a cop killer who needs to be removed from society.

Police also claim that they did everything by the book when they invaded the home and killed an innocent woman as they looked for non-existent drugs and the wrong person.

As WDRB reports:

Eggert claims police did not announce themselves as they exploded through the door of the apartment around 1 a.m., while the couple was sleeping. Eggert acknowledges that Walker fired a shot, hitting Sgt. Mattingly in the leg, but claims Walker did not know he was shooting at police, according to a motion filed in court. Police then returned fire, killing Taylor, Eggert wrote. There were no drugs found in the home, Eggert said. And Walker was not the target of the search warrant and if he had known police were outside, he would have let them in, Eggert said in the motion.

Witnesses to the shooting corroborate this narrative, and told local media that police never announced themselves before barging in to the home.

“All she heard was a ram (breaking through the door) and gunfire,” the unidentified neighbor said.

What’s more, Walker had no criminal past. Taylor’s aunt said Walker had just accepted a job to work at UPS.

“These two were not drug dealers,” she said. “It just don’t make sense to us at all.”

Now, it is up to Walker to seek justice for himself and his recently murdered girlfriend.

Walker “wishes to exonerate himself. His girlfriend was killed in a hail of police bullets while naked and he himself simply acted to try to protect himself,” Eggert said.

