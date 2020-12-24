Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates





In 2016, he patented the pre weaponized coronavirus in the United Kingdom,

Her Majesty’s patent office, as WO 2016 012739 A1.

2017 to 2018 saw Gates developing further investments in the vaccine

“industry,” and then in 2019, he built 7 vaccine factories for an as yet

undeveloped vaccine.

2018 and 2019: The USA’s further weaponizing of the virus at two USA

laboratories, North Carolina and New Jersey.

Melinda Gates: ‘Black People, Indigenous People’ Should Get Coronavirus

Vaccine First

In this Feb. 1, 2019, Melinda Gates speaks while being interviewed in

Kirkland, Wash. Bill and Melinda Gates are pushing back against a new wave

of criticism about whether billionaire philanthropy is a force for good.

The couple, whose foundation has the largest endowment in the world, said

they’re not …AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Bill Gates’ wife, Melinda, said last week during a virtual Forbes

philanthropy summit with her husband that “black people” and “indigenous

people” should receive the coronavirus vaccine first, if they are in the

healthcare field.

“One of the reasons we are so involved in this is that you don’t want the

first vaccines to go to the highest-bidding countries,” Melinda Gates

said. “There are 60 million healthcare workers. They deserve to get the

vaccine first, they’re the ones dealing with this on the front lines,

trying to keep us all safe.”

Gates then went on to explain who in the healthcare industry should

receive the vaccine first.

“Then you have to start to tier from there, based on the countries and the

populations,” Gates continued. “Here in the United States, it’s going to

be black people who really should get it first and many indigenous people,

as well as people with underlying symptoms, and then elderly people.”

Since nearly the beginning of the pandemic, the Bill & Melinda Gates

Foundation has lent financial support to finding a vaccine for COVID-19.

They have donated to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which the foundation

claims will work to pay for and distribute doses of the vaccine to

countries of low-income.

Bill Gates commented on a few prospective vaccines, which are made by

Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. He also accused the U.S.

government of evading “global problem-solving” and “just trying to cast

blame” with its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Usually the United States plays a role in global problem-solving, so

rather than withdrawing from WHO, they’d be involved, collaborating with

other countries, not just trying to cast blame,” Gates said.

Background:

Bill Gates Accused Of Starting Ebola Outbreak In African Village By Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused tech billionaire Bill Gates

of starting an Ebola epidemic in The Congo by “experimenting” on poor

African villagers.

Putin claims that the Microsoft founder has Congolese tribes with a rare

strain of the Ebola virus as part of a research and development project

into “bioweapons”.News reports from Western media are claiming that

between one and three people have died since the outbreak of the Ebola

virus was confirmed by the World Health Organization on Thursday, whilst

doctors are confirming that victims were killed by the rare “Zaire strain”

of the virus.

NW reports: While medical staff remain puzzled by the appearance of the

deadly disease in Bas-Uele province, a previously unaffected and remote

part of the Congo, a Kremlin report claims the Ebola virus is a

“bioweapon” being tweaked as part of an elite global eugenics plan.

It is understood the bioweapon is being developed by Gates, the richest

man in the world, to achieve his self-confessed Illuminati goal of

depopulating the globe.

According to the leaked confidential Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)

report that has been read by sources in the Kremlin, it has been revealed

that the virus was created by “world governments and non-government

organizations.” It is understood the chief non-government organization

behind the Ebola virus is Bill Gates’ own Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

President Putin is said to be “disturbed by the potential for worldwide

harm.” There have been meetings in the past 24 hours regarding further

sanctions on Bill Gates and his front companies, as well as plans to

protect humanity from the “one man eugenics movement.”

In 2016 President Putin banned Gates and his company Microsoft from

Russia, citing security and privacy fears. Though dismissed as “paranoid”

and “weird” by Western media at the time, WikiLeaks revelations in 2017

regarding collusion between the CIA, Microsoft and Silicon Valley tech

companies have proved Putin was one step ahead of the game.

In 2015 Bill Gates teamed up with Hollywood star Ben Affleck to request

more money and freedom for the Gates Foundation to perform experiments in

the Congo and other developing nations.

Since then, Gates has continued rolling out his biological and vaccination

experiments around the developing world. But the world is slowly waking up

to Gates’s sinister agenda.

India has shut down the Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation’s operations and

kicked its management out of the country after grave concerns were raised

about the foundation’s no-consent vaccination experiments on village

girls.

Devastating health effects affecting 30,000 village girls led the Indian

government to sue Bill Gates, a case that is still ongoing. But it was far

from the first time Gates was exposed.

In 2010, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded Australian research

scientists to release GMO mosquitoes infected with a bacterium.

That same year, Bill Gates confessed he wanted to depopulate the world.

“The world today has 6.8 billion people; that’s headed up to about 9

billion,” he said during the invitation-only 2010 TED Conference. “Now if

we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health

services, we lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”

Those bacterium-infected GMO mosquitoes created by Bill Gates in 2010 are

causing havoc in the Americas – with the whole globe at risk,

according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO is now convening an Emergency Committee under International Health

Regulations concerning the ‘explosive’ spread of the Zika virus throughout

the Americas. The virus reportedly has the potential to reach pandemic

proportions — possibly around the globe.

But understanding why the Zika outbreak occurred, and why the Ebola

outbreak in the Congo is happening now, is vital to stopping these viruses

being used as bioweapons.

UN Forced to Admit Gates-funded Vaccine is Causing Polio Outbreak in Africa

SEPTEMBER 4, 2020

This really should be one of the biggest public health scandals of the

decade, but instead it’s given little attention – mainly because of the

high-profile nature of the people and organisations involved.

The United Nations has been forced to admit that a major international

vaccine initiative is actually causing a deadly outbreak of the very

disease it was supposed to wipe-out.

While international organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO)

will regularly boast about ‘eradicating polio’ with vaccines—the opposite

seems to be the case, with vaccines causing the deaths of scores of young

people living in Africa.

Health officials have now admitted that their plan to stop ‘wild’ polio is

backfiring, as scores children are being paralyzed by a deadly strain of

the pathogen derived from a live vaccine – causing a virulent wave of

polio to spread.

Health officials administers polio vaccine to children at refugee camp in

Maiduguri, Nigeria, Aug. 28, 2016 (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

This latest pharma-induced pandemic started out in the African countries

of Chad and Sudan, with the culprit identified as vaccine-derived polio

virus type 2.

Officials now fear this new dangerous strain could soon ‘jump continents,’

causing further deadly outbreaks around the world.

Shocking as it sounds, this Big Pharma debacle is not new. After spending

some $16 billion over 30 years to eradicate polio, international health

bodies have ‘accidentally’ reintroduced the disease to in Pakistan,

Afghanistan, and also Iran, as the central Asia region was hit by a

virulent strain of polio spawned by the a pharmaceutical vaccine. Also, in

2019, the government of Ethiopia ordered the destruction of 57,000 vials

of type 2 oral polio vaccine (mOPV2) following a similar outbreak of

vaccine-induced polio.

The same incident has happened in India as well.

It’s important to note that the oral polio vaccine is being pushed by the

Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a consortium which is

supported and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

SEE ALSO: How Bill Gates Buys Mainstream Outlets, Journalists and

‘Fact-Checkers’

All of this should be cause for concern, especially with western

governments and transnational pharmaceutical giants all rushing to

roll-out their new Gates-funded experimental coronavirus vaccine for the

global population.

Currently, the first experimental COVID-19 vaccine is being tested on the

African population through GAVI Vaccine Alliance, another organization

funded by the Gates Foundation. A large round of human trials is taking

place in South Africa, run by the University of the Witwatersrand in

Johannesburg—another Gates-funded institution.

This latest revelation from Africa should prompt journalists and health

advocates to ask harder questions about the efficacy and safety of the

much-hype COVID ‘miracle’ vaccine.

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says a new polio outbreak in

Sudan is linked to an ongoing vaccine-sparked epidemic in Chad — a week

after the U.N. health agency declared the African continent free of the

wild polio virus.

UN says new polio outbreak in Sudan caused by oral vaccine

By MARIA CHENG

September 2, 2020

In a statement this week, WHO said two children in Sudan — one from South

Darfur state and the other from Gedarif state, close to the border with

Ethiopia and Eritrea — were paralyzed in March and April. Both had been

recently vaccinated against polio. WHO said initial outbreak

investigations show the cases are linked to an ongoing vaccine-derived

outbreak in Chad that was first detected last year and is now spreading in

Chad and Cameroon.

“There is local circulation in Sudan and continued sharing of transmission

with Chad,” the U.N. agency said, adding that genetic sequencing confirmed

numerous introductions of the virus into Sudan from Chad.

WHO said it had found 11 additional vaccine-derived polio cases in Sudan

and that the virus had also been identified in environmental samples.

There are typically many more unreported cases for every confirmed polio

patient. The highly infectious disease can spread quickly in contaminated

water and most often strikes children under 5.

In rare instances, the live polio virus in the oral vaccine can mutate

into a form capable of sparking new outbreaks.

Last week, WHO and partners declared that the African continent was free

of the wild polio virus, calling it “an incredible and emotional day.”

On Monday, WHO warned that the risk of further spread of the

vaccine-derived polio across central Africa and the Horn of Africa was

“high,” noting the large-scale population movements in the region.

More than a dozen African countries are currently battling outbreaks of

polio caused by the virus, including Angola, Congo, Nigeria and Zambia.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of the large-scale vaccination

campaigns needed to stamp out polio have been disrupted across Africa and

elsewhere, leaving millions of children vulnerable to infection.

In April, WHO and its partners reluctantly recommended a temporary halt to

mass polio immunization campaigns, recognizing the move could lead to a

resurgence of the disease. In May, they reported that 46 campaigns to

vaccinate children against polio had been suspended in 38 countries,

mostly in Africa, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the campaigns have recently been re-started, but health workers

need to vaccinate more than 90% of children in their efforts to eradicate

the paralytic disease.

Health officials had initially aimed to wipe out polio by 2000, a deadline

repeatedly pushed back and missed. Wild polio remains endemic in

Afghanistan and Pakistan; both countries also are struggling to contain

outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio.

There is more than compelling evidence that these ongoing massive Ebola

deaths are acts of bio-terrorism and genocide/depopulation project, paid

for by the U.S, with U.S. payer tax dollars. The U.S. owns EIGHT patents

on the Ebola virus, and the CDC owns the patent on those hundreds of

thousands of hermetically sealed coffin liners, stacked and ready for

use, off of hwy 20, in the county of Madison, Georgia.

Additionally, Bill Gates, whose been traveling around Africa “immunizing

its population,” has his “seed money” investment into Tekmira

Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a leading developer of RNA interference

(RNAi) therapeutics, “ and the makers of that “experimental Ebola

vaccine” which Gate’s is alleged to own the patent.

This “experimental vaccine” which is an ebola/rabies cocktail, has been

“fast tracked” by the FDA with the aid of a naive, but well intentioned

Dr. Ahmed Tejan-Sie, a Liberian. This vaccine has never been tested on a

human population.

In Liberia, the epicenter of this outbreak is in Kenema. The same location

where the U.S. has 2 secret bioweapons labs. There are also bioweapons

labs in both Sierra Leon and Guinea.

As it stands, more than 2000 children have been left both homeless and

orphaned. There has been mass displacement of villagers and city

residents, creating a refugee crisis of mammoth proportion. All affected

economies are on the verge to total collapse, and the remaining survivors

are quarantined by the millions, in horrendously squalid conditions.

These West African economies deliberately are being sabotaged and

decimated to open the road for the IMF and U.S. central bankers, to block

the trade in the Chinese Yuan, and to stop any future infrastructure

development by China.

If the American people do not take to the streets and hold their

government accountable, Ebola will be right here at our door steps, as

they are allowing it to come by design.

There’s a hidden agenda here, and we need to get our heads out of the

sand (a la Nazi Germany) and stop living in denial. We are watching a

deliberate and orchestrated holocaust right before our very eyes.

Gates just admitted that 700,000 people would die from his vaccine and

that’s OK, its collateral damage, I suppose.

The total worldwide death from his scare tactics is 263,346. That is far

less than 700,000 assuming its only 1% who die from his vaccines. In 1976,

concerns in the United States about a possible influenza pandemic

involving a virus similar to the deadly 1918 pandemic strain resulted in a

large-scale vaccination program for the entire country.

Approximately 45 million people were vaccinated in 10 weeks with what

became known as the “swine flu vaccine.” The US government abruptly

stopped the vaccination program when no swine flu cases were detected

outside the military base where the disease originated and when an

unexpectedly high number of cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome were reported

in vaccinated individuals. The vaccine was estimated to have caused

approximately one Guillain-Barré syndrome case per 100,000 persons

vaccinated, resulting in 53 deaths.

As a result of the association between the 1976 swine flu vaccine and

Guillain-Barré syndrome, this condition is closely monitored every

influenza season as part of the influenza vaccine safety monitoring in the

United States.

I do not think 700,000 people should sacrifice their lives for Bill Gates

and what kind of person would even demand the entire world be vaccinated?

This seems to me to be more of an effort to be exonerated from any

liability, a complete denial of human and civil rights to FORCE people to

be vaccinated, by a man who has no medical background and whose body

language of always waving his hands in the air appears to me as hiding the

truth behind his scheme.

