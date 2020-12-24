Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates

In 2016, he patented the pre weaponized coronavirus in the United Kingdom,
Her Majesty’s patent office, as WO 2016 012739 A1.
2017 to 2018 saw Gates developing further investments in the vaccine
“industry,” and then in 2019, he built 7 vaccine factories for an as yet
undeveloped vaccine.
2018 and 2019: The USA’s further weaponizing of the virus at two USA
laboratories, North Carolina and New Jersey.
Melinda Gates: ‘Black People, Indigenous People’ Should Get Coronavirus
Vaccine First
In this Feb. 1, 2019, Melinda Gates speaks while being interviewed in
Kirkland, Wash. Bill and Melinda Gates are pushing back against a new wave
of criticism about whether billionaire philanthropy is a force for good.
The couple, whose foundation has the largest endowment in the world, said
they’re not …AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
Bill Gates’ wife, Melinda, said last week during a virtual Forbes
philanthropy summit with her husband that “black people” and “indigenous
people” should receive the coronavirus vaccine first, if they are in the
healthcare field.
“One of the reasons we are so involved in this is that you don’t want the
first vaccines to go to the highest-bidding countries,” Melinda Gates
said. “There are 60 million healthcare workers. They deserve to get the
vaccine first, they’re the ones dealing with this on the front lines,
trying to keep us all safe.”
Gates then went on to explain who in the healthcare industry should
receive the vaccine first.
“Then you have to start to tier from there, based on the countries and the
populations,” Gates continued. “Here in the United States, it’s going to
be black people who really should get it first and many indigenous people,
as well as people with underlying symptoms, and then elderly people.”
Since nearly the beginning of the pandemic, the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation has lent financial support to finding a vaccine for COVID-19.
They have donated to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which the foundation
claims will work to pay for and distribute doses of the vaccine to
countries of low-income.
Bill Gates commented on a few prospective vaccines, which are made by
Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. He also accused the U.S.
government of evading “global problem-solving” and “just trying to cast
blame” with its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO).
“Usually the United States plays a role in global problem-solving, so
rather than withdrawing from WHO, they’d be involved, collaborating with
other countries, not just trying to cast blame,” Gates said.
Background:
Bill Gates Accused Of Starting Ebola Outbreak In African Village By Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused tech billionaire Bill Gates
of starting an Ebola epidemic in The Congo by “experimenting” on poor
African villagers.
Putin claims that the Microsoft founder has Congolese tribes with a rare
strain of the Ebola virus as part of a research and development project
into “bioweapons”.News reports from Western media are claiming that
between one and three people have died since the outbreak of the Ebola
virus was confirmed by the World Health Organization on Thursday, whilst
doctors are confirming that victims were killed by the rare “Zaire strain”
of the virus.
NW reports: While medical staff remain puzzled by the appearance of the
deadly disease in Bas-Uele province, a previously unaffected and remote
part of the Congo, a Kremlin report claims the Ebola virus is a
“bioweapon” being tweaked as part of an elite global eugenics plan.
It is understood the bioweapon is being developed by Gates, the richest
man in the world, to achieve his self-confessed Illuminati goal of
depopulating the globe.
According to the leaked confidential Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR)
report that has been read by sources in the Kremlin, it has been revealed
that the virus was created by “world governments and non-government
organizations.” It is understood the chief non-government organization
behind the Ebola virus is Bill Gates’ own Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
President Putin is said to be “disturbed by the potential for worldwide
harm.” There have been meetings in the past 24 hours regarding further
sanctions on Bill Gates and his front companies, as well as plans to
protect humanity from the “one man eugenics movement.”
In 2016 President Putin banned Gates and his company Microsoft from
Russia, citing security and privacy fears. Though dismissed as “paranoid”
and “weird” by Western media at the time, WikiLeaks revelations in 2017
regarding collusion between the CIA, Microsoft and Silicon Valley tech
companies have proved Putin was one step ahead of the game.
In 2015 Bill Gates teamed up with Hollywood star Ben Affleck to request
more money and freedom for the Gates Foundation to perform experiments in
the Congo and other developing nations.
Since then, Gates has continued rolling out his biological and vaccination
experiments around the developing world. But the world is slowly waking up
to Gates’s sinister agenda.
India has shut down the Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation’s operations and
kicked its management out of the country after grave concerns were raised
about the foundation’s no-consent vaccination experiments on village
girls.
Devastating health effects affecting 30,000 village girls led the Indian
government to sue Bill Gates, a case that is still ongoing. But it was far
from the first time Gates was exposed.
In 2010, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded Australian research
scientists to release GMO mosquitoes infected with a bacterium.
That same year, Bill Gates confessed he wanted to depopulate the world.
“The world today has 6.8 billion people; that’s headed up to about 9
billion,” he said during the invitation-only 2010 TED Conference. “Now if
we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health
services, we lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”
Those bacterium-infected GMO mosquitoes created by Bill Gates in 2010 are
causing havoc in the Americas – with the whole globe at risk,
according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The WHO is now convening an Emergency Committee under International Health
Regulations concerning the ‘explosive’ spread of the Zika virus throughout
the Americas. The virus reportedly has the potential to reach pandemic
proportions — possibly around the globe.
But understanding why the Zika outbreak occurred, and why the Ebola
outbreak in the Congo is happening now, is vital to stopping these viruses
being used as bioweapons.
UN Forced to Admit Gates-funded Vaccine is Causing Polio Outbreak in Africa
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020
This really should be one of the biggest public health scandals of the
decade, but instead it’s given little attention – mainly because of the
high-profile nature of the people and organisations involved.
The United Nations has been forced to admit that a major international
vaccine initiative is actually causing a deadly outbreak of the very
disease it was supposed to wipe-out.
While international organisations like the World Health Organization (WHO)
will regularly boast about ‘eradicating polio’ with vaccines—the opposite
seems to be the case, with vaccines causing the deaths of scores of young
people living in Africa.
Health officials have now admitted that their plan to stop ‘wild’ polio is
backfiring, as scores children are being paralyzed by a deadly strain of
the pathogen derived from a live vaccine – causing a virulent wave of
polio to spread.
Health officials administers polio vaccine to children at refugee camp in
Maiduguri, Nigeria, Aug. 28, 2016 (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
This latest pharma-induced pandemic started out in the African countries
of Chad and Sudan, with the culprit identified as vaccine-derived polio
virus type 2.
Officials now fear this new dangerous strain could soon ‘jump continents,’
causing further deadly outbreaks around the world.
Shocking as it sounds, this Big Pharma debacle is not new. After spending
some $16 billion over 30 years to eradicate polio, international health
bodies have ‘accidentally’ reintroduced the disease to in Pakistan,
Afghanistan, and also Iran, as the central Asia region was hit by a
virulent strain of polio spawned by the a pharmaceutical vaccine. Also, in
2019, the government of Ethiopia ordered the destruction of 57,000 vials
of type 2 oral polio vaccine (mOPV2) following a similar outbreak of
vaccine-induced polio.
The same incident has happened in India as well.
It’s important to note that the oral polio vaccine is being pushed by the
Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a consortium which is
supported and funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
SEE ALSO: How Bill Gates Buys Mainstream Outlets, Journalists and
‘Fact-Checkers’
All of this should be cause for concern, especially with western
governments and transnational pharmaceutical giants all rushing to
roll-out their new Gates-funded experimental coronavirus vaccine for the
global population.
Currently, the first experimental COVID-19 vaccine is being tested on the
African population through GAVI Vaccine Alliance, another organization
funded by the Gates Foundation. A large round of human trials is taking
place in South Africa, run by the University of the Witwatersrand in
Johannesburg—another Gates-funded institution.
This latest revelation from Africa should prompt journalists and health
advocates to ask harder questions about the efficacy and safety of the
much-hype COVID ‘miracle’ vaccine.
LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says a new polio outbreak in
Sudan is linked to an ongoing vaccine-sparked epidemic in Chad — a week
after the U.N. health agency declared the African continent free of the
wild polio virus.
UN says new polio outbreak in Sudan caused by oral vaccine
By MARIA CHENG
September 2, 2020
In a statement this week, WHO said two children in Sudan — one from South
Darfur state and the other from Gedarif state, close to the border with
Ethiopia and Eritrea — were paralyzed in March and April. Both had been
recently vaccinated against polio. WHO said initial outbreak
investigations show the cases are linked to an ongoing vaccine-derived
outbreak in Chad that was first detected last year and is now spreading in
Chad and Cameroon.
“There is local circulation in Sudan and continued sharing of transmission
with Chad,” the U.N. agency said, adding that genetic sequencing confirmed
numerous introductions of the virus into Sudan from Chad.
WHO said it had found 11 additional vaccine-derived polio cases in Sudan
and that the virus had also been identified in environmental samples.
There are typically many more unreported cases for every confirmed polio
patient. The highly infectious disease can spread quickly in contaminated
water and most often strikes children under 5.
In rare instances, the live polio virus in the oral vaccine can mutate
into a form capable of sparking new outbreaks.
Last week, WHO and partners declared that the African continent was free
of the wild polio virus, calling it “an incredible and emotional day.”
On Monday, WHO warned that the risk of further spread of the
vaccine-derived polio across central Africa and the Horn of Africa was
“high,” noting the large-scale population movements in the region.
More than a dozen African countries are currently battling outbreaks of
polio caused by the virus, including Angola, Congo, Nigeria and Zambia.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of the large-scale vaccination
campaigns needed to stamp out polio have been disrupted across Africa and
elsewhere, leaving millions of children vulnerable to infection.
In April, WHO and its partners reluctantly recommended a temporary halt to
mass polio immunization campaigns, recognizing the move could lead to a
resurgence of the disease. In May, they reported that 46 campaigns to
vaccinate children against polio had been suspended in 38 countries,
mostly in Africa, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the campaigns have recently been re-started, but health workers
need to vaccinate more than 90% of children in their efforts to eradicate
the paralytic disease.
Health officials had initially aimed to wipe out polio by 2000, a deadline
repeatedly pushed back and missed. Wild polio remains endemic in
Afghanistan and Pakistan; both countries also are struggling to contain
outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio.
There is more than compelling evidence that these ongoing massive Ebola
deaths are acts of bio-terrorism and genocide/depopulation project, paid
for by the U.S, with U.S. payer tax dollars. The U.S. owns EIGHT patents
on the Ebola virus, and the CDC owns the patent on those hundreds of
thousands of hermetically sealed coffin liners, stacked and ready for
use, off of hwy 20, in the county of Madison, Georgia.
Additionally, Bill Gates, whose been traveling around Africa “immunizing
its population,” has his “seed money” investment into Tekmira
Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a leading developer of RNA interference
(RNAi) therapeutics, “ and the makers of that “experimental Ebola
vaccine” which Gate’s is alleged to own the patent.
This “experimental vaccine” which is an ebola/rabies cocktail, has been
“fast tracked” by the FDA with the aid of a naive, but well intentioned
Dr. Ahmed Tejan-Sie, a Liberian. This vaccine has never been tested on a
human population.
In Liberia, the epicenter of this outbreak is in Kenema. The same location
where the U.S. has 2 secret bioweapons labs. There are also bioweapons
labs in both Sierra Leon and Guinea.
As it stands, more than 2000 children have been left both homeless and
orphaned. There has been mass displacement of villagers and city
residents, creating a refugee crisis of mammoth proportion. All affected
economies are on the verge to total collapse, and the remaining survivors
are quarantined by the millions, in horrendously squalid conditions.
These West African economies deliberately are being sabotaged and
decimated to open the road for the IMF and U.S. central bankers, to block
the trade in the Chinese Yuan, and to stop any future infrastructure
development by China.
If the American people do not take to the streets and hold their
government accountable, Ebola will be right here at our door steps, as
they are allowing it to come by design.
There’s a hidden agenda here, and we need to get our heads out of the
sand (a la Nazi Germany) and stop living in denial. We are watching a
deliberate and orchestrated holocaust right before our very eyes.
Gates just admitted that 700,000 people would die from his vaccine and
that’s OK, its collateral damage, I suppose.
The total worldwide death from his scare tactics is 263,346. That is far
less than 700,000 assuming its only 1% who die from his vaccines. In 1976,
concerns in the United States about a possible influenza pandemic
involving a virus similar to the deadly 1918 pandemic strain resulted in a
large-scale vaccination program for the entire country.
Approximately 45 million people were vaccinated in 10 weeks with what
became known as the “swine flu vaccine.” The US government abruptly
stopped the vaccination program when no swine flu cases were detected
outside the military base where the disease originated and when an
unexpectedly high number of cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome were reported
in vaccinated individuals. The vaccine was estimated to have caused
approximately one Guillain-Barré syndrome case per 100,000 persons
vaccinated, resulting in 53 deaths.
As a result of the association between the 1976 swine flu vaccine and
Guillain-Barré syndrome, this condition is closely monitored every
influenza season as part of the influenza vaccine safety monitoring in the
United States.
I do not think 700,000 people should sacrifice their lives for Bill Gates
and what kind of person would even demand the entire world be vaccinated?
This seems to me to be more of an effort to be exonerated from any
liability, a complete denial of human and civil rights to FORCE people to
be vaccinated, by a man who has no medical background and whose body
language of always waving his hands in the air appears to me as hiding the
truth behind his scheme.
