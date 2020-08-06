Inside Camp Bastion | The Billion Pound Base

Jun 24, 2020
Camp Bastion, a fortress, built to fight the Taliban. For eight years the powerhouse for UK and US military operations in Afghanistan. Now, Britain’s biggest military base since WWII is closing. A town the size of Reading with a massive infrastructure – airport, hospital, fast food restaurants – is dismantled bolt by bolt and sent back to the UK. What is left is handed over to the Afghans. But with defences and manpower depleting daily, in the face of a constant threat from the Taliban, it is a dangerous race against time to close this city in the sand.