Inside the far-right American ‘militia networks’ arming themselves for ‘Civil War’ as Joe Biden becomes president

The Sun

Hundreds of far-right groups have sprung up across the US and are ramping up recruitment in the fallout from the highly charged election and the coronavirus pandemic.

Online forum My Militia – which promotes itself as an “American Patriot Network” – has more than 20,000 users and has seen a flurry of activity in recent weeks.

The network claims there are 544 militias currently active in the US, carries instructions on how to make explosives and improvised weapons, survivalist tips, threads dedicated to conspiracy theories, and lists of names of members of “Antifa“.

Many of the self-appointed militiamen say they are preparing to ride out mass civil unrest, while others more dramatically predict an upcoming “Civil War”.

It comes after a string of violence over the summer with Donald Trump blaming extreme left-wing groups for stoking mayhem.

Some groups are braced for attacks by “Antifa” who Trump branded “scum” after clashes at a recent marches in Washington DC.

Dr Rakid Ehsan, a research fellow from think tank the Henry Jackson Society, told The Sun Online the rise of the these groups is “deeply concerning” for the US.

He warned the potential of these organisations clashing with extreme left-wing groups could turn the US into a “powder-keg”.

Fears of civil unrest have been mounting following the election as the White House allege the far left is to blame for much of the bloodshed in the wake of George Floyd‘s death.

US attorney General William Barr has previously said the Justice Department is monitoring “Antifa”.

Read the rest here: https://www.the-sun.com/news/1812487/inside-far-right-militia-groups-joe-biden/