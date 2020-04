SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=3596

V ince Perfetto, Executive Director of the Free State Project, joins us to introduce the project to congregate liberty-minded people in New Hampshire. We discuss the origins of the FSP, its goals, and what it has accomplished so far. Vince also answers James’ questions about the problems inherent in such a project and the difficulties any such geographically-located liberty community will face.