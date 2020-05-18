Interesting survey

On Sunday May 17,2020, I took a survey from Princeton University concerning UBI (Universal Basic Income). Obviously the so-called government believes this worldwide pandemic is the opportune time to push for it with so many out of work now. At the end, when they ask for comments on the survey, I clearly point out that the supreme law of the united States is the Bill of Rights, ratified on December 15, 1791. And that the CONstitution was never ratified. I pray that the comments I give survey presenters wake more people to the truth. Have a great day!

Jill in OKC