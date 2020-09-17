Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington, September 16, 2020, #2

Sep 16, 2020
How dire are conditions in our last remaining wilderness areas? What primary factors are fueling the record wildfires that are incinerating formerly thriving forests? What aren’t official agencies telling us? Geoengineering Watch will produce a series of short videos to reveal the true state of the forests in Northern California. Frogs are a harbinger species, “the canary in the coal mine”, and they are dying. The warning signs from nature are everywhere, yet few seem to notice. Have we become the proverbial frogs in boiling water? Will the fate of the frogs soon become our own? Flora and fauna are dying and burning all over the world, covert climate engineering operations are a core causal factor. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington