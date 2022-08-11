Intoxicated and Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Monroe County Deputies

On Wednesday morning, Monroe County Deputies shot and killed a federal agent who was armed and reportedly suicidal in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.

According to officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed, and suicidal man at a property in Key Largo just before 10:45 a.m.

The responding officers confirmed that the intoxicated man was armed.

He was later identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, an off-duty federal law enforcement officer, according to the news release.

After Caviness moved away from view, the Sheriff’s office was able to contact him via phone.

During their conversation, Caviness admitted he was drunk and indicated he was ready to confront law enforcement.

“Caviness went out on a balcony with a gun and dropped it when ordered to do so,” the sheriff said.

Deputies said Caviness appeared a second time and pointed a gun at them.

“A few minutes later, Caviness came out on the balcony again, but this time he was armed with an AR-15,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

In response, the deputies started shooting at Caviness. The deputies began first-aid, but he was pronounced dead.

“Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, “as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter.”

