Introduction of the COVID Vaccines Sees Shocking Rise in Permanent Disabilities

Ed Dowd, an equity investment executive, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room back in early May. Dowd was reporting on the First Quarter 2022 numbers from funeral homes and insurance companies.

Back in March, Dowd told The War Room audience that U.S. millennials, aged 25-44, experienced a record-setting 84% increase in excess mortality during the final four months of 2021.

On Friday Ed Dowd gave an update after first-quarter numbers were released.

Ed Dowd: “The overarching theme is excessive mortality remains elevated to the surprise of many executives… …We have excess deaths running around 20% in Q1. We’ll see if that continues into Q2.”

These were shocking numbers. The mainstream media continues to ignore this shocking detail.

This weekend, Ed Dowd pointed out another stunning statistic that is not making any headlines in the mainstream media.

The rise in the permanently disabled has soared during the COVID pandemic.

So it’s not just the number of unexplained deaths and adverse medical events from the vaccine, but it now appears that thousands of Americans are getting on disability following the introduction of the COVID vaccines.

Evidence of the crime of #Democide: ✅VAERS database

✅CDC All Cause Mortality

✅40% rise in Insurance Death Claims in 21

✅Funeral co results up nicely in 21 & 22

✅DOD data leaks on huge % increase in adverse medical events And now ✅Disability stats from US Bur of Labor pic.twitter.com/CH3s6jeEqc — Ed ☯️Free Thinker & Oracle (@DowdEdward) June 4, 2022

