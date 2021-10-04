We wouldn't have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She's been completely inaccessible. We're sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.
“Build back better, back the bill!" pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl
— LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021
Posted: October 4, 2021
2 thoughts on “Invaders confront Senator in bathroom, make demands”
Biden weighs in on the bathroom ambush:
https://twitter.com/XStrategiesLLC/status/1445058087392616451
.
None of them should be able to walk the streets safely
None !
Live in the Shit you stirred up