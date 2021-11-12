Investigation underway after suspects steal shopping carts full of items from CT grocery store

OXFORD, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway after multiple people were seen stealing shopping carts full of items from an Oxford grocery store early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Market 32 store on Oxford Road.

Police said they were notified about 10 minutes after multiple people were seen filling shopping carts full of items inside the store, walking out without paying, and then filling two SUVs that were waiting outside. It is believed those vehicles were stolen.

The suspects were able to get away before police arrived.

Their identities are unknown at this time, but a video showing the suspects loading the two cars outside is circling around social media. Police are taking a look into that video as well as surveillance footage.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Multiple people seen walking out of an #Oxford grocery store yesterday morning with shopping carts full of items they didn’t pay for… Details from police -> https://t.co/tfNcZLgwZC pic.twitter.com/CKlsdfMCNY — WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) November 10, 2021

Police did say a 911 call was never placed when this was happening.

They said a call came through the routine phone line at the Oxford Resident Trooper’s Office about 10 minutes after the crime had already happened.

“Had 911 been contacted in a timely manner, police personnel would have been able to attempt to intercept those involved. We would like to remind everyone to stay vigilant and not to engage with people like this when a crime is occurring,” police said in a press release.

The investigation remains active at this time.

