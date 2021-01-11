Invoking 25th Amendment ‘would cause huge uprising’ and ‘armed protests before inauguration: FBI’

INVOKING the 25th Amendment “would cause a huge uprising” as “armed protests are planned before inauguration,” according to information obtained by the FBI.

A bulletin, obtained by ABC, apparently confirming that the law enforcement agency has received reports of an armed group planning to travel to DC on January 16.

The group has reportedly warned that “if Congress attempts to remove Potus via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur.”

The bulletin also details that armed protests are being planned in all 50 state Capitols, with protests at the US Capitol reportedly planned from January 17 through January 20.

The reported first day of travel will take place just four days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

However, both Democrats and some Republicans calling for Trump to be ousted, the effectiveness of doing so has been doubted because it is unlikely he removed from the White House before January 20.

Any impeachment in the House would trigger a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, which is scheduled to be in recess until January 19 and has already acquitted Trump once before.

As a result, Trump could likely not be removed from office until after he was already replaced in the White House by Biden.

The removal push has also been slammed by some Congressional colleagues.

Republican Rep Ken Buck, along with six other GOP House members, wrote a letter to Biden in hopes he could put a stop to Pelosi’s impeachment efforts.

The letter, which Buck shared to Twitter, reads: “A second impeachment, only days before President Trump will leave office, is as unnecessary as it is inflammatory.

“This impeachment would undermine our priority of unifying Americans and would be a further distraction to our nation at a time when millions of our fellow citizens are hurting because of the pandemic and economic fallout.”

Senator Pat Toomey said he doubted impeachment could be done before Biden is inaugurated, even though lawmakers said that step is necessary to ensure Trump can never hold elected office again.

“I think the president has disqualified himself from ever, certainly, serving in office again,” Toomey said. “I don’t think he is electable in any way.”

Senator Marco Rubio slammed that instead of coming together, Democrats want to “talk about ridiculous things like ‘Let’s impeach a president’” with just days left in office.

Despite the criticisms, the House formally introduced impeachment legislation on Monday and a vote is set to take place mid-week.

A House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office was blocked by Republicans.

However, the full House is set to hold a roll call vote on that resolution on Tuesday, and it is expected to pass.

After that, Pelosi said Pence will have 24 hours to respond. Next, the House would proceed to impeachment. A vote could come Wednesday.

During an interview with 60 Minutes’, host Lesley Stahl put it to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that if “there’s no punishment, no consequence, and he could run again for president”.

The House Speaker replied “that’s one of the motivations that people have for advocating for impeachment.”

