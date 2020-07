#Iran marks 1988 US downing of civilian plane

On July 3 1988, the US Navy downed an Iranian civilian airplane, killing all people on board. The US has so far refused to apologize for its crime. Every year Iranians hold ceremonies to mark the tragedy. #IR655 #PersianGulf pic.twitter.com/twCdeKd4NQ

— Press TV (@PressTV) July 3, 2020