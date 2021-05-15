Posted: May 15, 2021 Categories: Videos IRISH MP HUMILIATES ISRAELI AMBASSADOR Mohammad Karimy May 12, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “IRISH MP HUMILIATES ISRAELI AMBASSADOR”
Other than the fact that he believes in the Holohoax, this Irishman just opened a whoop ass on the Jews. Aye, to be sure! I sure hope he’s got his four leaf clover and a lot of good luck with him because the Jews won’t like him after that.
Actually here’s the Ambassador of Israel’s response.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=3RYBV1X7_CM
(Skip to the 6:13 mark)
Apparently everything the Irishman said was nothing more than a bunch of “cliches” to them.
Notice his smiling bitch deputy who I just want to slap the shit out of.
Needless to say, their response is nothing more than your typical Jewish manipulative word games. As always.
By the way, this video was from September 3, 2014. So apparently the Zionists still haven’t learned their lesson and never will.