Mar 5, 2022 • “It took five days for sanctions against Putin and his thugs but imposing sanctions for 70 years of oppression of the Palestinians would not be ‘helpful’.” Irish lawmaker Richard Boyd Barrett on Wednesday called out the Irish government’s double standards when dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine vs Israel’s occupation of Palestine.
One thought on “Irish MP Richard Boyd Barrett calls out the double standards on Ukraine and Palestine”
A double-standard among double standards, and certainly by design: Keep from me, oh great war-machine, any who may dilute my wealth or corrode my control.
