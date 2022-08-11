IRS Is Hiring New Employees — Including Armed and Fit Federal Agents “Willing to Use Deadly Force” …Update: IRS pulls Job Post

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

They will shoot and kill you over your $1,500 in taxes.

But the Bidens, the Pelosis, and every other Uniparty crook will never be touched.

The Democrats passed a new $700+ billion spending bill this month during a recession with inflation at 9.1%.

The bill will add 87,000 new IRS employees to harass and abuse working Americans and their political opponents.

The IRS is looking for new agents — including armed and fit federal tax agents who are “willing to use deadly force.”

The Duties also include “willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.”

They “will combine accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes.” “all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation.” pic.twitter.com/EmyNDok1ei — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 10, 2022

There are 300 openings nationwide, as listed on USAJobs.gov. The expected salary is $50,704 – $89,636 per year.

More from IRS:

Who are we? Criminal Investigation (CI) is the law enforcement branch of the IRS. Our mission is to serve the American public by investigating potential criminal violations of the Internal Revenue Code, and related financial crimes, in a manner that fosters confidence in the tax system and compliance with the law. As a Special Agent you will combine your accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes. Special Agents are duly sworn law enforcement officers who are trained to “follow the money.” No matter what the source, all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation. Because of the expertise required to conduct these complex financial investigations, IRS Special Agents are considered the premier financial investigators for the Federal government. Key Requirements Be a U.S. citizen

Be 21 years of age by the time that you complete the training academy and no older than 37 years of age at time of appointment.

Qualify based on education, specialized experience, or a combination of the two.

Possess a valid driver’s license.

Pass a background and criminal history record check.

Pass a pre-employment medical exam.

Pass a pre-employment drug test.

Pass a pre-employment tax examination.

Be legally allowed to carry a firearm. Major Duties Adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially in maintaining honesty and integrity.

Work a minimum of 50 hours per week, which may include irregular hours, and be on-call 24/7, including holidays and weekends.

Maintain a level of fitness necessary to effectively respond to life-threatening situations on the job.

Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.

Be willing and able to participate in arrests, execution of search warrants, and other dangerous assignments.

UPDATE– The IRS pulled the job post down following the uproar.

