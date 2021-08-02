Alcohol sales rose dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic as some relieved stress with an adult beverage. But now, that could change as liquor shortages are metastasizing across parts of the U.S.
Internet searches for “liquor shortage” have exploded to record highs this summer, especially in states like Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, and Ohio.
According to local news reports in several states, liquor shortages are developing and leaving shelves bare.
“I’ve never had it this bare,” a bar manager in Durham, North Carolina, told ABC Action News.
“Broadly speaking, there have been strains on the global supply chains of a variety of products throughout the entire pandemic, and not just here,” North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission spokesperson Austin McCall told Salon. “The retail demand for spirituous liquor has remained high even as more bars and restaurants have opened in recent months, straining supply even further.”
Take a labor shortage involving a lack of truck drivers, dock workers, and warehouse employees, then shake that up with backed up docks, slower manufacturing processes and more expensive raw materials, and you get a quick lesson in how supply chain economics is having a direct impact on small businesses all over the U.S. Everything from the labor market and the sudden re-opening of bars to a lack of glass bottles and aluminum cans is blamed for liquor shortages reported in Winooski, Vermont; Durham, North Carolina; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. –Forbes
The consequences of the virus pandemic have resulted in more alcohol consumption in the U.S. So far, there’s no indication on social media of panic buying. But as we’ve seen before, that can abruptly change.
4 thoughts on “Is A Liquor Shortage Looming?”
No liquor shortage here in Northern Illinois
What a bartender suggests:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvV16VYNDsc
.
Read a post on Lew Rockwell’s site yesterday about how resveratrol found in red wine might block the spike proteins from the “covid vaccines”:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/07/no_author/if-spike-protein-facilitates-entry-of-a-gain-of-function-coronavirus-into-cells-then-why-are-we-coerced-to-submit-to-spike-protein-generating-vaccines/
So I am wondering with all the fires around California wine country… are these fires being started to destroy the grape plants/vinyards so that there will be a red wine shortage as folks who took the jabs find out that red wine can perhaps stop these cytokine storms they are experiencing?
As for liquor in general, no shortage here… There are several craft breweries in Texas and I haven’t heard of any going through shortages (St. Arnolds, Rarh Brothers, Shiner, Ranger Creek, and more)
Rain makes corn
Corn makes whiskey
Moonshiners should capitalize on this
Maybe they will