Is Antifa Committing Murder Now – More Realistic?

What’s happened at the Capitol building makes sense if you look at it in respect to needing more reality. From The Trenches World Report has known all along staging scenarios for Hollywood type reality has been happening for the last 10 years, and it is no surprise that this current murder would be any different.

Let’s not kid ourselves; this is just the next logical step in a long line of illogical ideals. This morbid journey of communism is front line basics of the New World Order.

For whatever twisted reason behind this new insanity, goes to morbid steps taken by the communist inside of our White House.

A coward with a bullet destined for murder is the New Order of the day. American Nationals are not stupid, every one of these communists Hollywood scenarios is becoming more and more in tune to pathological insanity.

My God, how much more of this bullshit are we going to put up with?