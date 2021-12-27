4 thoughts on “Is Chicago broke?

  1. Not just Chicago, the state is broke
    I have a sister that lives in Chicago. She told me a group went in on a lottery ticket and when they won they were given an IOU by the state. They took the state lottery to court to get their money.

    Reply

  3. Could anybody not think this is a very big deal?!! Certain indicator of collapse. How will it spread? Detroit next? Which city will be the last? Boca Raton? Beverly Hills?

    The mammon snake. I wonder if it speaks Chinese. The mammon snake, slithering through The Republic not knowing its head is about to be cut off.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*