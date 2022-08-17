Is ‘Childhood Dementia’ a Cover Story for Vaccine-Induced Brain Prions?

Since 2021 a deluge of inexplicable health ailments and untimely deaths have swept across the planet. With each passing day, increasingly common ‘coincidences’ continue rapidly manifest. A regional hospital had more than a dozen doctors suddenly die in only two weeks. Professional athletes in optimal physical fitness are dropping like flies. High-profile celebrities have publicly announced rare medical diagnoses. Never-before-seen hepatitis is appearing worldwide. Now mainstream media outlets are highlighting a previously unheard-of disease: childhood dementia. Some researchers believe this is an intentional predictive programming strategy intended to normalize surging neurological disorders.

Inoculation-Induced Prion Disease

A peer-reviewed article published in the Microbiology and Infectious Diseases scientific journal shares some concerning revelations regarding coronavirus immunizations. Titled COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease, the paper suggests Pfizer’s mRNA elixir may trigger fatal diseases such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob (similar to Mad Cow). Author J. Bart Classen, MD states: “the RNA sequence of the vaccine, as well as the spike protein target interaction, were analyzed for the potential to convert intracellular RNA binding proteins TAR DNA binding protein (TDP-43) and Fused in Sarcoma (FUS) into their pathologic prion conformations. The results indicate that the vaccine RNA has specific sequences that may induce TDP-43 and FUS to fold into their pathologic prion confirmations. The folding of TDP-43 and FUS into their pathologic prion confirmations is known to cause ALS, front temporal lobar degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurological degenerative diseases.”

