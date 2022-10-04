Is Donald J. Trump Controlled Opposition?





MediaGiant

This isn’t going to be popular but we have to ask the question… is Donald J. Trump controlled opposition? If true then It’s very disappointing to those who had hope that he was going to defeat the bad guys and drain the swamp. The one good thing he did was to wake people up to the fact that there are very corrupt, ruthless, brutal people working within the CIA and other government agencies, but unless real patriots and those who value freedom at the grassroots level actually organize their own thing, nothing will happen.

Trump Is Controlled Opposition and We All Know it’s the Truth

https://oppressed.news/2021/12/opinion/trump-is-controlled-opposition-and-we-all-know-its-the-truth/