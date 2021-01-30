Is it possible to donate blood after recovering from COVID-19? Yes, the Red Cross says

News 10

Is it possible to donate blood after recovering from COVID-19?

According to the American Red Cross – yes. In fact, it’s encouraged.

After being two weeks symptom-free, citizens can sign up and donate.

The convalescent plasma in your blood may contain antibodies that can fight COVID-19 and is especially needed for ICU patients, organizers say.

Normally, at this time of year, the American Red Cross would be reaching out to ask for your help to offset the impacts of winter weather and seasonal illnesses on the blood supply.

It’s no surprise that the call for healthy donors to give is even more important than years past as the current pandemic poses an additional challenge to maintaining an adequate blood supply for patients in need.

https://ktvl.com/newsletter-daily/is-it-possible-to-donate-blood-after-recovering-from-covid-19-yes-the-red-cross-says