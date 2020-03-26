Along with our previous lockdown rules, the following is now outlawed on Maui from March 25 until April 30:
Leaving home for non-essential activities:
- Sightseeing
- Joy riding
- Social gatherings, such as baby luau, weddings, picnics
Leaving home for non-essential business purposes:
- Real estate salespersons showing properties, except for property management purposes
Even DRIVING is outlawed, unless you are going to or from an “essential” job, or for food, supplies, or health care reasons.
Just going for a drive along the ocean is illegal. How can you spread the “virus” from your car?
Real Estate Agents can’t show houses, (so can’t sell houses), unless the buyer wants to buy from a video of the property or pictures!
Fines: up to $5000 or 1 yr in jail. Maui has a population of approx. 160,000 people and might have some of the strictest rules in place in the entire Country!
https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/121475/COVID-19-PRESS-CONFERENCE-32420?bidId=
One thought on “Is Maui the “test example” for how far they can take martial law?”
They put a shelter in place order in North Dallas today for a week. Cops everywhere trying to enforce the bullshit order. Saw three of them pull a car over in a Panda Express parking lot.
Fines are $500-1400. Ridiculous.
Luckily my job is considered essential, so I don’t have to worry about it yet, but the whole thing is a joke. I can’t believe it’s gotten this far. What friggin nanny state!