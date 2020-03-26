Is Maui the “test example” for how far they can take martial law?

Along with our previous lockdown rules, the following is now outlawed on Maui from March 25 until April 30:

Leaving home for non-essential activities:

Sightseeing

Joy riding

Social gatherings, such as baby luau, weddings, picnics

Leaving home for non-essential business purposes:

Real estate salespersons showing properties, except for property management purposes

Even DRIVING is outlawed, unless you are going to or from an “essential” job, or for food, supplies, or health care reasons.

Just going for a drive along the ocean is illegal. How can you spread the “virus” from your car?

Real Estate Agents can’t show houses, (so can’t sell houses), unless the buyer wants to buy from a video of the property or pictures!

Fines: up to $5000 or 1 yr in jail. Maui has a population of approx. 160,000 people and might have some of the strictest rules in place in the entire Country!

https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/121475/COVID-19-PRESS-CONFERENCE-32420?bidId=