Is the Establishment Planning a False Flag “Insurrection” for Inauguration Day?

Unz Review – by Paul Craig Roberts

The question in the title is legitimate in light of the extraordinary and unusal letter signed by all members of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff condemning Trump supporters for insurrection and calling on the US military to remain ready for another attempt at sedition on inauguration day.

In the Joint Chiefs’ own words: “The violent riot in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the US Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process.” https://www.rt.com/usa/512334-joint-chiefs-capitol-riot/

There was no riot, no assault on the Capitol, and no insurrection. As the videos show, there was no “storming of the Capitol.” Police allowed rally attendees inside, and they walked in calmly in line. (See, for example: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/new-footage-shows-pro-trump-demonstrators-being-let-into-capitol-orderly-protesting-dubious-electoral-certification/ .)

Instead of insurrection, there was a defense of the Constitution by Americans protesting what they believe to be a stolen presidential election, the result of which is to consolidate power over the people in the hands of a corrupt Establishment.

The Joint Chiefs know this as do the presstitutes, Nancy Pelosi, and the members of Congress. So why are the Joint Chiefs warning of an insurrection?

One answer is to add to the blackening of Trump’s reputation. The Joint Chiefs most certainly dislike Trump who intended to take away the “Russian enemy” on which the military/security complex’s budget and power depends. Russiagate began immediately when Trump spoke of “normalizing relations with Russia.” The entire Washington Establishment hates Trump, because Trump said he was going to take power away from them and give it back to the people. Go listen to his inaugural address.

Let’s hope the Joint Chiefs’ gratuitous letter is just payback and not preparation of the public for a false flag insurrection staged for the purpose of putting the latest domestic terrorism bill that criminalizes dissent on a fast tract.

It is easy for the Establishment to dress up Antifa and BLM in MAGA hats and send them on a rampage that the presstitutes with script ready in hand can declare an insurrection. Or the FBI can use its provocateurs to create a situation. Remember the aftermath of 9/11 and the advent of the domestic war on terror when the FBI organized homeless people and meth addicts in schemes to blow up buildings and then arrested them. It was all done to prove to Americans that there was a terrorist threat justifying the PATRIOT Act and other police state measures.

The intention of the American Establishment is not only to destroy Trump but also to destroy or intimidate red state Americans into acquiescence. Many who attended the rally have been fired from their jobs. So, in “freedom and democracy America,” if you exercise your right to assemble and protest, your exercise of your civil liberties is grounds for being fired.

It is happening in the most improbably places. For example, the Legacy Fighting Alliance. MMA coach and UFC hall of fame Pat Miletich was fired from his job as LFA commentator because he attended the Trump rally. The tough guys at LFA couldn’t stand up to the pressure and terminated one of their own heroes because he showed support for Trump. https://www.rt.com/sport/512363-ufc-pat-miletich-capitol-riots/

We are witnessing the same cowardice and retribution everywhere in the country.

A false flag insurrection would create even more intimidating power in the hands of the Establishment.

Whether or not there is a false flag insurrection, the Establishment has consolidated its power. As Biden’s appointments reveal, this power is directed at white working class America–the “Trump deplorables.”

Democrats’ hatred of Trumpers is extremely violent. One Democrat mistook a photo of a rally attendee for Chuck Norris and posted it. Immediately on social media Chuck Norris became a despised “MAGA terrorist.” One Democrat wrote: “Chuck is a racist, Nazi-loving d-list Republican. He belongs in prison for insurrection, along with the rest of the MAGA mob.” https://www.rt.com/usa/512318-chuck-norris-lookalike-capitol-riot/

Biden has appointed black supremacist Kristen Clarke to a Justice Department position where she will have the power to enforce her ideology that justifies restitution for blacks because of alleged “systemic racism” of white people. Her appointment guarantees more erosion of equal protection under law for white Americans. https://www.rt.com/usa/512341-civil-rights-pick-racism/

As I have pointed out on many occasions, white people are the only people who can be demonized without the issue of hate speech or hate crime being raised. It has been open season on white Americans for many years.

Trump supporters are in an especially weak position. They are not only set-up as “MAGA terrorists,” but they are members of the working class regarded as deplorables by professors, public relations professionals, lawyers, presstitutes, and technology professionals. Trump’s voters are small business owners, farmers, construction workers, truckers, electricians, plumbers, mechanics and homemakers. Long ago abandoned by Democrats and the left, they are Trumpers, not Republicans. They voted for Trump, because he stood for them against the Establishment. The Establishment is making such an example of Trump that no future presidential Democrat or Republican candidate will dare to present as a representative of the people.

The working class is finished politically unless they can form their own party. This is what the Establishment intends to prevent by, in effect, criminalizing Trump and the half of the American population that voted for him. Kristen Clarke will play a role in this as are the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the presstitutes, the university faculties and public schools, bar associations, courts, social media and tech monopolies. It is difficult for the working class to organize, especially when they can be cut off from communicating and there are no factories with large work forces. Any political group that forms or tries to form can be declared a domestic terrorist group and arrested. The Establishment controls the media and the law.

Red state Americans do not have the power positions and billion dollar bank balances to fight back on equal terms. The Establishment will be as ruthless against them as it is being against Trump. Red state Americans should understand that the Establishment sees them precisely as Stalin saw the Kulaks.

Trump is not only being again impeached, but also many businesses on which his own are dependent have been pressured to end all association with him. Trump is left with hotels without conventions. Golf courses without tournaments. Financing will become an issue for him.

The kind of hate-driven ruthlessness that blue America is demonstrating against red America means an irreparable split that cannot be healed.

The Establishment should have thought about this before it stole the election, or, if it didn’t steal the election, before it refused to allow the evidence to be examined. If the election was not stolen, unity required the evidence to be examined and its absence made clear. To assert “no evidence” without looking at the evidence destroyed trust in our institutions, especially in the courts.

None of us should be fooled that the impeachment underway in the House is a real impeachment. The purpose of impeachment is to remove a person from office. But Trump is already removed from office by the election, stolen or not. Moreover, it is not clear that the Senate could vote prior to Trump being out of office. It makes no sense to use impeachment against a non-office holder. Conviction by the Senate also requires a 2/3 vote, and as cowardly as they are, it is still unlikely that enough Republicans would vote to convict Trump.

The second impeachment of Trump, like the first, is an exercise in hate. Its purpose is to blacken Trump as much as can be done by making him the only president twice impeached by the House and to intimidate his supporters into compliance. The most likely result will be to create extraordinary hate that will leave the country disunited and impotent.