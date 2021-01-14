The Alex Jones Show
Jan 13, 2021
Dr. Steve Pieczenik triples down on his confidence in exposing the fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 and bets Alex Jones that if he is right he wants to join the Infowars roster.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
One thought on “Is This Dr. Steve Pieczenik’s Last Appearance on Infowars?”
What I got out of that strange conversation was, that he is basically stating that he and whoever he is working for/with, has used AJ and infowars as a mechanism / trigger for Martial Law etc… from the very inception of Jones COINTEL. Interesting…