Is this the End of CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC

For Anyone Who Does NOT Think The Mass-Lying-Media Is Anything Less Then 100% Scripted/Controlled

If you ever have someone who argues with you about whether the Mass-Lying-Media is anything less than 100% scripted/controlled (Zionist-communist controlled actually),… let them watch this,…. it’s only 1:38 (Minute – 38 seconds). If they still don’t get it after seeing this, have them play spaceman by putting a clear plastic bag over their head and using a rubber band to get a nice air tight seal on the neck,… they’re already brain dead anyway, so technically they just need their body to catch up. – JD

Nov 14, 2020

The script came from Sinclair Broadcast Group, the country’s largest broadcaster, which owns or operates 193 television stations. Obviously they do this everyday with National Stories.