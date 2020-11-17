Is this the End of CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC

My Fellow Patriots:
For Anyone Who Does NOT Think The Mass-Lying-Media Is Anything Less Then 100% Scripted/Controlled
If you ever have someone who argues with you about whether the Mass-Lying-Media is anything less than 100% scripted/controlled (Zionist-communist controlled actually),… let them watch this,…. it’s only 1:38 (Minute – 38 seconds). If they still don’t get it after seeing this, have them play spaceman by putting a clear plastic bag over their head and using a rubber band to get a nice air tight seal on the neck,… they’re already brain dead anyway, so technically they just need their body to catch up. – JD

Tate Chasers
Nov 14, 2020
The script came from Sinclair Broadcast Group, the country’s largest broadcaster, which owns or operates 193 television stations. Obviously they do this everyday with National Stories.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*