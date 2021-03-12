Israel and others Secret Agreements with Pfizer for COVID-19 Vaccine Global Experiment.





Deception is Not True Consent

March 12, 2021

During this segment of Frequency Wars, Tim Ray discusses the secret agenda behind the vaccine push with Dr. Carrie Madej. Dr. Madej delves into Israel’s government, as well as others, which are going along with the global vaccine experiment that we are all a part of. – without informed consent –

Violating The Nuremberg Code: https://tinyurl.com/38tlbbad and the World has No Rule of Law to allow the CDC’s ILLEGAL PATENTS for W.H.O. to declare a medical emergency for the Corona virus hoax to implement a world wide lock down to change human DNA with the Gene Code Injection.

The 2 below videos shows the world is at The Babylonian Times with No Rule of Law on Earth with all in defiance to creation.

video: https://www.brighteon.com/4ba416ae-3dea-4117-a2cb-c574aa432e99 (Illegal Patents) – CDC Holds 100% of all Patents of Corona Virus, its Detection and Kits to Detect the Virus. And video: https://www.brighteon.com/675abbea-c8cb-46d4-bea9-fa412467f255 Exposes Anthony Fauci & the CDC for Domestic Terrorism Under the Patriotic Act,

wake up people before the hammer comes down to end this evil once and for all because this won’t be allowed to continue – People have to start standing up against evil and expose it for what it is and people have to save themselves by standing within true human consciousness of 3rd dimension to get back into flow of Creation.

video: The Gene Code Injection – An Experiment on humanity?! | Interview with Dr. Madej Feb 22 2021 at https://www.harold-holt.net/

