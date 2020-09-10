Israel Did 911 And Israel Killed JFK

Video Rebel’s Blog

Nothing can be done to bring Israel to justice as long as the Jewish Lobby controls the Corporate Media, both political parties, the Foundations and Academia.

We are currently being frightened into accepting a dubious vaccine that comes with digital certificates which will function like an electronic version of the Mark of the Beast. We will not be allowed to work, to travel, to assemble, to buy or sell without the permission of Bill Gates and the National Security Agency.

That is the future those who run the world currently have planned for us. These are the same people who tell us the world will be a much better place for them when 6.5 to 7 billion Common folk like you and me die.

I do not believe their plans will prevail. But first I need to make a few points so you can add them to your current stock of reasons why your friends and neighbors ought to believe you when you say Israel did 911.

19 years ago on September 10, 2001 Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld went on CBS Evening News and admitted that neither he nor his Comptroller of the DOD rabbi Dov Zakheim could locate $2.3 trillion in Missing Money from the Pentagon. He promised to do better in the future with accounting practices so the taxpayers could rest assured knowing that their defense dollars were at work protecting them.

That never happened. We are up to $21 trillion missing from HUD and DOD. And the US Treasury is selling trillions of dollars in US bonds while they stash the cash in some very deep pockets of major Wall Street players. The Pentagon’s idea of auditing the books is to ask a military contractor where a particular $165 billion went. If he replies, “I don’t know what happened to the money” that is sufficient for the DOD to halt their inquiry. The Corporate Media has no interest in the theft of trillions of dollars.

Back to 911. On September 10, 2001 someone in authority called up the COMEX and told them to move a billion dollars in gold and silver from their vault which was 4 levels down in the basement of World Trade Center Tower 4. They would not have done that if Osama bin Laden had told them to do it over a satellite phone from a cave in Afghanistan. At the time the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Board was Alan Greenspan. He was not a Muslim.

Speaking of Muslims, we know that the alleged 19 hijackers were incapable of flying airliners. But we also know that rabbi Zakheim was President of SPC International in the 1990s which had a device called the Command Transmitter System that allowed the user to electronically and remotely control up to 8 planes at once so there was no need to have hijackers on board the planes.

What do you think the odds were that it was just a coincidence that whatever struck the Pentagon on 911 was aimed directly at the men and women who were attempting to find the missing $2.3 trillion killing them and stifling attempts to recover the stolen money?

I think that it is very likely that any coronavirus vaccine developed by Big Pharma will have toxic side effects which will become evident after a few million true believers are vaccinated in the first round. American pharmaceutical companies never use a clean needle when a dirty one is available. 20 million Americans were infected with a mouse retrovirus that causes cancer and other nasty conditions. It was called XMRV or Xenotropic Murine Leukemia Related Virus. It has been screened out of vaccines since 2015 as most people would refuse to be vaccinated with a carcinogenic vaccine.

What will save us? The Sun will come to our rescue. It is currently entering a Grand Solar Minimum like the Maunder Minimum of 1645-1715. The Sun’s magnetism will decline over the next 40 years or so. This will allow more cosmic rays (nuclear particles from distant stars) to strike the earth. This increases the number and intensity of volcanoes and earthquakes. Cosmic rays also increase cloud cover and rainfall. Look at the Chinese floods. No Chinese government in the last 2,000 years has ever survived a Grand Solar Minimum. That is why the Chinese leadership has at least ten trillion dollars stashed overseas in government trust funds and individual accounts. Apparently, the Big Banks launder $500 billion a year in offshore political bribes and 40% of that money winds up in the personal accounts of Chinese politicians. 21,000 Chinese people had at one time $4 trillion deposited in British banks in the Caribbean.

In 1709 three volcanoes erupted in Europe sending so much ash into the sky that it caused the Big Freeze which froze the ground to a depth of one meter or about 40 inches. If that happened today, billions of people would die and there would be no governments. A lot of billionaires would be underground relying upon their Minions above ground to die for them. That will never work out for the Uber Rich.

Time to learn about climate battery greenhouses and the Johnson Su Bioreactor. I will start writing about them soon. Everyone needs to learn enough about alternative health care to stay away from Big Pharma and hospitals. And also learn how to grow your own food even if all you do is learn to sprout initially. We all have to start somewhere living independently of the mainstream. They are going away along with their governments and their controls.

The future belongs to those who survive.

