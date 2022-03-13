Israel Intervenes in Ukraine – Russia Conflict – Suggests Ukraine Take Putin’s Offer – Zelensky Declines

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has attempted to intervene in the Russia – Ukraine conflict. He recommended that Zelensky take Putin’s offer.

Earlier this week Putin offered terms to Ukraine and Ukraine’s President Zelensky reportedly was considering the terms.

The Jerusalem Post reports:

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he recommends Ukraine take the offer made by Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war – which includes many Ukrainian sacrifices – in a phone call on Tuesday, according to an official in Ukraine’s government. According to the official, Zelensky did not take Bennett’s advice. The source claimed that the phone call was initiated by Bennett. “If I were you, I would think about the lives of my people and take the offer,” Bennett reportedly said.

Maybe we’ll see this week what Zelensky is waiting for. Realistically he is in a very poor position.

